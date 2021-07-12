After losing multiple key players to graduation and the portal this offseason, Missouri men's golf began to rebuild with the addition of Nebraska transfer Jack Lundin, according to a news release Monday.
London, a rising sophomore from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, joins MU co-head coach Mark Hankins, who came to MU from the Huskers in May.
In his freshman season Lundin produced a 74.67 scoring average, with a season-low 2-under 70 in The Aggie Invitational at Traditions Golf Club in College Station, Texas. He is a former Midwest Junior Champion and South Dakota Golf Association Men's Amateur Champion.
"Jack has great character and is passionate about golf," Missouri co-head coach Mark Leroux said. "I believe he will be a great addition to our team and make an immediate impact at Mizzou."
The Tigers notably lost their 2020-21 scoring-average leader Ross Steelman to Georgia Tech, as well as five-year standout Rory Franssen to graduation.
In addition to Lundin, Missouri is expecting two other new arrivals in the fall. Charlie Crockett, a junior transfer from Hutchinson Community College and Oxted, England, native, and Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson, an incoming freshman from Reykjavik, Iceland, each penned National Letters of Intent in the spring, according to releases.