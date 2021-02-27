After the first round at the LSU Invitational, Missouri men’s golf trailed seven Southeastern Conference schools and led three others.
Following their 10-over second round team score of 298, the Tigers led just one SEC school and fell two spots on the team leaderboard to 13th of 15 teams.
The scoring at The University Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, showed a vast improvement from Round 1 to Round 2. Although Missouri picked up seven strokes in the second round on its own first round total, it lost strokes on the field.
Florida leapfrogged Illinois to take the lead on the team leaderboard. The Gators recorded a 7-under 281 — the only under-par team total in the field — to take a three-stroke lead into the final round Sunday at 3-over for the tournament.
Missouri trails Florida by 24 strokes.
The best round of the day came from the World Amateur Golf Rankings' 20th-ranked player, Auxin Lin (Florida), who fired a bogey-free 6-under 66.
Lin trails individual leader Jackson Suber of Ole Miss by one stroke. Suber has recorded rounds of 71 and 69 to lead the way at 4-under for the tournament.
Missouri’s Tommy Boone, Rory Franssen and Ross Steelman are all tied for 33rd at 5-over through two rounds, the best on the Tigers’ roster.
Boone shot a 1-over 73 on Saturday, but Missouri was unable to use his score as he is participating in the tournament as an individual. This marks the second round in a row — and fourth of the spring season — in which Missouri could have benefitted from its individual’s score.
Franssen recorded the Tigers’ lowest round of the day with an even-par 72. The graduate student from Inverness, Scotland, was 3-under playing his final hole, but made a triple-bogey seven on the par-4 9th.
Ross Steelman was Missouri’s top performer in the fall and in its spring opener in Florida, and is on track to keep that run going. The Columbia native followed his Friday 75 with a Saturday 74, to co-lead Missouri's roster heading into the final round.
Yu Ta Tsai’s 1-over 73 was the Tigers’ second-lowest score on the day. The sophomore had a steady round that included four birdies and five bogeys.
Missouri’s fourth — and final — counting score is the one that landed it in trouble. Michael Terblanche’s 7-over 79 was six worse than Boone’s 73, and Saturday, those six strokes cost it four places on the team leaderboard.
Walker Kesterson had Missouri’s drop score a day after recording the team’s lowest round, shooting 82 on Saturday to fall 54 spots on the individual leaderboard.
The Tigers begin their third and final round in the LSU Invitational at 9:20 a.m. Sunday, four strokes ahead of SEC rival LSU and four strokes behind the next best SEC team, Ole Miss.