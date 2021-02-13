Missouri men’s golf recorded its best team score of the week in the final round of the Florida Gators Invitational, but was unable to catch any Southeastern Conference programs.
The Tigers had their first under-par team score of the week in the third round, posting a 1-under 279 to climb one spot to a tie for 19th on the final leaderboard in Gainesville, Florida.
Florida won its home event with a team total of 29-under for three rounds, bolstered by a third round of 15-under. Its success Saturday clinched its third consecutive tournament win as a team.
Andrew Kozan (Auburn) and Trent Phillips (Georgia) shared the individual title, both finishing 11-under for the week.
Missouri’s three-day total of 9-over (849) left it last among the 11 participating SEC teams.
Starting on the 10th hole in every round, back-nine struggles compounded the Tigers’ woes.
Missouri’s counting scores on holes 10-18 — its front nine for the week — totaled 7-under, but things got ugly after the turn, as the Tigers went 16-over on holes 1-9.
Ross Steelman carried his fine fall form into the event, recording rounds of 70, 71 and 67 at the Par-70 Mark Bostick Golf Course to lead Missouri at 2-under.
Steelman’s three-day total placed him tied for 35th on the individual leaderboard.
The Tigers’ No. 1 this week was graduate student Rory Franssen, but his final score of 10-over was the highest on Missouri’s competition team. Franssen finished the week with scores of 74, 73 and 73.
Apart from Steelman, Taiwan’s Yu Ta Tsai was the only other player for Missouri to have all three of his rounds count toward the team score. Tsai’s consistent scores of 71, 70 and 70 gave him a tournament score of 1-over and put him tied for 57th.
Rock Bridge graduate Jack Parker struggled to a first-round 76, but followed that up with a 1-over 71 and a 1-under 69 to finish the event at 6-over. Parker was the only other Missouri golfer on its tournament team to finish in the top 100, ending tied 90th.
In his first appearance for the Tigers, Michael Terblanche impressed in the second round with a 1-under 69, but this was sandwiched with rounds of 74 and 76, which dropped the new transfer to 9-over for the event.
Tommy Boone competed as an individual for Missouri, though the Tigers might have wished for him to be a part of the tournament team.
Boone ended the tournament 8-over after rounds of 72, 74 and 72. Had he been involved, his first and third rounds would have counted toward the Tigers’ tournament total.
Missouri would have been three strokes better off with Boone in its lineup. Those three strokes would have placed it alone in 16th, three spots higher than its actual final standing and above one SEC program — South Carolina.
The Tigers next compete in the LSU Invitational, which takes place Feb. 26-28 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.