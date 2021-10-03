Missouri men's golf moved up three spots on the leaderboard and sit alone at the top after the second day of the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate in Sugar Grove, Illinois. As a team, the Tigers shot a 7-under 281 on the day.
Columbia native Jack Parker shot 5-under 67 and is tied for a share of the lead entering the final day. Marquette's Hunter Eichhorn is also tied with him at 6-under.
Yu Ta Tsai is also in the top 10. He shot even-par 72 on the day and is 3-under 141.
Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson fired a 3-under 69 on Sunday and moved up into a tie for 25th.
Jack Lundin and Charlie Crockett each were 2-over on the day and are tied for 37th.
The Tigers hold a 3-stroke lead over Wisconsin entering the final day.