When the world’s top-ranked amateur and seven of the Top 25 teams in the nation show up to an event, there is little room for error on the golf course.
On Monday, Missouri men’s golf made too many errors.
After 36 holes of play, Missouri sits at the bottom of the 15-team Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner in Opelika, Alabama, and is a long way from lifting itself from the floor.
The Tigers posted the second-worst team score in the first round with a 6-over 294, leading only No. 24 Arkansas State. By the completion of the second round, the Tigers fell to the bottom of the pack following a 13-over 301, the worst round of the day by six strokes.
Missouri will start the third round 13 shots behind 14th-placed Arkansas State.
Event host Auburn and rival Alabama lead the race for the team title as the Tigers and the Tide sit at 20-under and 17-under on the leaderboard, respectively. Third-place Georgia still finds itself in contention heading into the final round, six strokes behind Auburn at 14-under.
World Amateur No. 1 Davis Thompson of the Bulldogs leads the individual leaderboard at 11-under through two rounds. His lead heading into the final 18 holes is just one, with Alabama’s Wilson Furr hot on his tail at 10-under.
No Missouri golfer is inside the top 50 on the leaderboard or within 15 strokes of Thompson’s lead.
Rory Franssen came the closest to that mark among Missouri’s starting five players, finishing 5-over for the two rounds to sit in a tie for 63rd.
Franssen has led the way for the Tigers after both rounds. The graduate student shot a 2-under 70 in the first round, but gave all of those strokes back by his fifth hole in the second round. He would go on to shoot a 7-over second-round 79 to lead the Tigers’ five starters by a single stroke.
There is one Missouri golfer higher up the leaderboard than Franssen, however — Tommy Boone.
Boone is playing as an individual for the third straight event in the spring, meaning his scores cannot be used for the team total. For the third time in a row, Missouri could have benefitted from his inclusion.
Boone’s first-round 6-over 78 would have been of no use to the Tigers, but his afternoon 2-under 70 would have been their lowest round of the day and improved its team score by seven strokes. This marks the sixth time in eight rounds this spring that Missouri lost strokes because of Boone’s omission.
Further down the roster, graduate student Walker Kesterson posted 2-over for 74 in the first round, but went two worse in the afternoon for 76. The round of 74 tied his lowest round for Missouri.
Yu Ta Tsai tied Kesterson’s two-round total of 6-over, following a 6-over first round with an even-par 72 in round 2.
In-form Ross Steelman is one stroke worse off at 7-over through 36 holes. He followed his morning round of 74 with his highest score of the season — a 5-over 77.
Playing in his first event of the season, sophomore Viktor Einarsson rounded out Missouri’s scores with back-to-back 4-over 76s.
The Tigers start the third and final round in Auburn, paired with Texas A&M and Arkansas State.