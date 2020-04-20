Missouri men's golf added to its 2020 recruiting class with the signing of graduate transfer Walker Kesterson on Monday.

After four years at Southern Mississippi, Kesterson was granted an additional fifth year of eligibility by the NCAA after COVID-19 cut short multiple spring sports.

Kesterson, originally from Ashland, Missouri, enters an already loaded 2020 recruiting class for Missouri. Kesterson joins Dawson Meek and Saku Tuusa as the Tigers' new additions in the fall.

"Walker is a fierce competitor and we're excited for him to bring that fire to our team next season," Missouri coach Mark Leroux said in a news release. "He's always dreamed of being a Missouri Tiger growing up down the road in Ashland. He loves Mizzou, and will represent our University well."

Before the cancellation of his senior year, Kesterson competed in eight tournaments for the Golden Eagles, posting a 73.71 scoring average. He racked up four Top-35 individual finishes during that span. Kesterson won the 2019 Missouri Amateur Championship this past June. 

During his time at Southern Boone High, Kesterson was a four-time all-conference, all-district, all-sectional and all-state selection. He finished as a state runner-up and second runner-up in his prep career. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2020 Studying sports journalism Reach me at tdhvf9@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.