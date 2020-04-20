Missouri men's golf added to its 2020 recruiting class with the signing of graduate transfer Walker Kesterson on Monday.
After four years at Southern Mississippi, Kesterson was granted an additional fifth year of eligibility by the NCAA after COVID-19 cut short multiple spring sports.
Kesterson, originally from Ashland, Missouri, enters an already loaded 2020 recruiting class for Missouri. Kesterson joins Dawson Meek and Saku Tuusa as the Tigers' new additions in the fall.
"Walker is a fierce competitor and we're excited for him to bring that fire to our team next season," Missouri coach Mark Leroux said in a news release. "He's always dreamed of being a Missouri Tiger growing up down the road in Ashland. He loves Mizzou, and will represent our University well."
Before the cancellation of his senior year, Kesterson competed in eight tournaments for the Golden Eagles, posting a 73.71 scoring average. He racked up four Top-35 individual finishes during that span. Kesterson won the 2019 Missouri Amateur Championship this past June.
During his time at Southern Boone High, Kesterson was a four-time all-conference, all-district, all-sectional and all-state selection. He finished as a state runner-up and second runner-up in his prep career.