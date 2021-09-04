The Missouri men’s golf team begins its fall season Sunday and Monday at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate.
The tournament is hosted by the Tigers but will be held at the Turning Stone Resort’s Kaluhyat Course in Verona, New York. It’s the 12th year that Missouri has hosted the event, finishing in the top three each year.
Co-head coach Mark Leroux said he is excited for the new season and that it will be “a new era in Mizzou golf with our new co-head coach Mark Hankins coming on board.”
Hankins joins the Tigers program after spending 19 seasons at four different schools — Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan State and Texas-Arlington.
Multiple Tigers are coming off strong summer seasons. Senior Jack Parker had a strong performance in the U.S. Amateur, where he qualified for the match-play portion of the tournament. He also won the 2021 Missouri Stroke Play Championship in July.
Sophomore and Nebraska transfer Jack Lundin won the Sanford Futures Golf Championship at the beginning of August. He posted back-to-back rounds of 5-under par and then a tournament low of 63 in the third and final round of the tournament.
After the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate, the Tigers will return to Columbia for a one-day event against Bellarmine next Saturday.