Missouri men's golf released its full 2021-22 schedule Tuesday. The Tigers will compete in six events in the fall and four in the spring.
Missouri begins its schedule with the Turning Stone Tiger-Intercollegiate on Sunday and Monday in Verona, New York, before returning home for a one-day event against Bellarmine at The Club at Old Hawthorne on Sept. 11.
After that, the Tigers will participate in the Husky Invitational at Gold Mountain from Sept. 20-21 in Bremerton, Washington, the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate from Oct. 2-4 in Sugar Grove, Illinois, SEC Match Play from Oct. 10-12 in Birmingham, Alabama, and the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational from Oct. 29-31 in Mobile, Alabama.
Missouri will begins its spring season with the Florida Gator Invitational on Feb. 12-13 in Gainesville, Florida.
After that, the Tigers will participate in the Auburn Tiger Invitational from March 6-8 in Auburn, Alabama, the Hootie at Bulls Bay from March 27-29 in Columbia, South Carolina, and will host the MU Tiger Invitational at The Club at Old Hawthorne from April 11-12.
SEC Championships are scheduled April 20-24 in Sea Island, Georgia.