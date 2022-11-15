Missouri men’s golf added four golfers during the early signing period Tuesday. Nicolas Dominguez, Nolan Haynes, Peyton Purvis and Brock Snyder will bring their talents to MU, starting in the fall of 2023.

Dominguez, who hails from Mexico City, is ranked 70th by the American Junior Golf Association and has represented Mexico’s national golf team in 2020 and 2021.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and written journalism. Reach me at rpdnfy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you