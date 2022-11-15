Missouri men’s golf added four golfers during the early signing period Tuesday. Nicolas Dominguez, Nolan Haynes, Peyton Purvis and Brock Snyder will bring their talents to MU, starting in the fall of 2023.
Dominguez, who hails from Mexico City, is ranked 70th by the American Junior Golf Association and has represented Mexico’s national golf team in 2020 and 2021.
Haynes will come to Missouri from Ohio, where he is ranked as the top junior golfer in the state. An Ohio State High School Championship run in 2020, bookended by runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021 along with several strong tournament appearances, has led Haynes to the 121st spot on the AJGA rankings.
Purvis, from Paducah, Kentucky, has a high school career highlighted by four top-10 finishes at AJGA Tournaments. These performances have earned him the 211th spot on the AJGA rankings.
Snyder led his high school to two state championships. The Ames, Iowa, product has also collected Hurricane Junior Golf Tour National Championship and State Farm Youth Classic wins.