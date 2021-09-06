Missouri men’s golf came from behind to claim the team championship at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate on Monday at Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York, spearheaded by Tolton alum Jack Parker, who claimed co-individual honors.
They entered the day with a team score of 11 under, and trailed leaders LSU by 11 strokes after two rounds.
LSU fell back on the final day, shooting a 7-over 295, bringing its three-round total to 15-under 849.
Missouri shot 6-under 282 bringing their two day total to -17 and securing the team title by two strokes.
Jack Parker, a fifth-year senior, led the Tigers to the team championship, and secured some silverware for himself. He posted a final-round 2-under 70 to catch overnight leader Michael Sanders (LSU) at 9-under 207 for the event.
Nebraska transfer Jack Lundin made his Missouri debut and finished tied for third, three strokes behind Parker and Sanders at 6 under. He made three birdies on his final nine holes to post 71, which was good enough for an all-tournament finish.
Tommy Boone finished the tournament strong, signing for a 69 in his final round, the joint-lowest score of the day.He finished 4 under for the event, and jumped seven spots on the leaderboard in the final round, which was good for seventh overall.
Yu Ta Tsai played his final six holes of the week in 4-under par to climb to a tied for 18th finish. He was 2 over for the event.
Missouri’s top five was rounded out by Michael Terblanche, who closed with a 77 and finished tied for 64th.
The Tigers also handed a debut to freshman Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson, who competed as an individual in the event. He closed with a 73, closing at tied for 26th on the final leaderboard.
Next up for the Tigers will be a one-day tournament Sept. 11 against Bellarmine at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia.