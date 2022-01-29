No. 10/18 Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive wrapped up the regular season with its closest meet of the year at South Carolina.
The men’s team came up just short in a 150-144 loss, while the women’s team finished strong to secure a narrow 152-148 win.
The men’s team finishes with a 4-2 dual meet record, and the women’s team improves to 6-1.
Multiple members of the men’s team came up big for the Tigers on Saturday, fighting until the very end. Senior Jack Dahlgren and junior Ben Patton secured two first-place finishes each.
Dahlgren was unstoppable in the backstroke, winning the 100-yard back and 200 back. Patton won the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.
The other top performers for the men’s team were Noah Scheuermann’s first-place finish in the 200 butterfly, Kevin Hammer’s win in the 50 freestyle and Danny Kovac’s first-place swim in the 100 fly.
The women’s team had multiple standout performances as well. Sarah Thompson and Megan Keil led the Tigers, with Thompson securing victories in the 100 back and 100 fly and Keil dominating in the 50 free and 100 free.
Other first-place finishes for the women’s team include Allison Bloebaum in the 1,000 free, Kayla Jones in the 200 breast, Molly Gowans in the 500 free and Meredith Rees in the 200 IM.
Missouri’s dive teams also had strong showings, with Sarah Rousseau placing second in the 1-meter and 3-meter for the women’s team. Carlo Lopez finished second in the 1-meter for the men’s team, and won the 3-meter.
The Tigers will next compete Feb. 11-13 at the Ohio State Winter Invitational.
Tigers race past Cowboys in opening dual
Missouri wrestling traveled to Orem, Utah, for a tri-dual against Wyoming and Utah Valley, leaving its first matchup with a 30-6 victory over the Cowboys.
The Tigers seized control of their first matchup early on, going up 17-0 in their first five matches before Wyoming finally broke into the score column with (13) Cole Moody’s 2-1 defeat of Mitchell Bolden in the 165-pound weight class.
On the precipice of clinching the matchup, Missouri’s Sean Harman upset (11) Hayden Hastings, and Jeremiah Kent threw down the winning pin against Cooper Voorhees to seal the victory.
In a slow, grinding battle, Harman outlasted Hastings for a 4-2 win, the first ranked victory of his college career. A few of Missouri’s winning matches were especially resounding; Trey Crawford won a technical victory, outscoring (33) Joel Greenwood 16-0, and (5) Zach Elam won by a major decision over Terren Swartz.
Missouri won eight of its 10 matches against the Cowboys overall, and improved to 8-3 on the season.
The Tigers next compete in the Gold Rush Dual against Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. next Sunday.
Stars fall short in pink-out game to Eutectics
The pink-out game was a disappointment on the court for Stephens, as the Stars fell to Health Sciences and Pharmacy 56-47.
While the Stars were able to make the American Midwest Conference leader Grace Beyer shoot 10-31 from the floor, it still wasn’t enough to stop the sophomore from scoring 28 points. Elizabeth Allanach followed up Beyer with 11 points, while Makenzie Schierding grabbed 12 of 41 UHSP rebounds.
Marveen Ross scored 15 points for the Stars, while Cedreanna Lee and Allison Moore followed behind with 9 and 8 points, respectively.
The Stars finish the month of January with a 1-8 record, falling to 7-11 overall and 3-8 in AMC play. Stephens still holds the No. 7 seed in the conference with seven games remaining, with only two games left at home.
The first of those games is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Central Baptist. The two teams have yet to face each other this season as their first game was forfeited by the Stars due to COVID-19 within the program. Thursday will also serve as the finale to a five-game home stand and senior night.