Missouri swimmers Danny Kovac, Jack Dahlgren, Ben Patton and diver Takuto Endo will represent the Tigers’ No. 14 men’s swim and dive team in individual events at the NCAA Championships on Wednesday through Saturday in Atlanta.
Missouri is eligible to swim in the 200-, 400- and 800-yard freestyle relays as well as the 200 and 400 medley relays.
Kovac will make his fourth straight NCAA Championships appearance. He currently is seeded 12th in the 200 butterfly, 13th in the 200 IM and 18th in the 100 fly. This is his fourth straight 100 fly swim at the NCAAs. In the 2021 NCAAs, Kovac earned fifth in the 100 fly as well as first-team All-American honors.
Dahlgren also is making his fourth straight NCAA Championships appearance, where he’s set to swim the 200 freestyle and backstroke. He is currently seeded 10th in the free and 30th in the back. Dahlgren‘s best time in each ranks second all-time for the Tigers. At last year’s NCAAs, Dahlgren placed 11th in the 200 free and back and received All-America honorable mentions in both events.
Patton is making his second NCAAs appearance. He is seeded 13th in the 100 breaststroke and 25th in the 200 breast. Patton ranks third all-time for Missouri in the 100 breast, which he earned All-America honorable mentions in at least year’s NCAA Championships.
Endo will compete in the 3-meter at the NCAAs. Last year he qualified in the platform, finishing 23rd out of 39 with 307.75 points. Endo is fourth all-time for the Tigers in the 3-meter (414.6).