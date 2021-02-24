Missouri's men's swim and dive team finished in sixth place among 10 teams in Day 2 of the Southeastern Conference's Swim & Dive Championships at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia.
The Tigers had a combined 379 points, as Florida finished in first with 571 points. Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M rounded out the top five of Tuesday's events in that order.
Missouri did have some notable individual finishes, however. Junior Danny Kovac finished second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:41.35. Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas finished in first place with a time of 1:39.26.
Kovac had another top-5 finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay with teammates Kevin Hammer, Kyle Leach and Jack Dahlgren. As a team, the Tigers finished in fifth place with a time of 1:17.19.