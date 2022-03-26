Missouri men’s swim had two of its strongest performances Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta, earning its first top-eight finish.
Senior Jack Dahlgren ended his fourth NCAAs appearance with an exclamation point performance, placing sixth in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 40.17 seconds. Earning All-American honors, Dahlgren also set a new school record in the event. This was the Tigers’ highest finish at the NCAAs.
Senior Danny Kovac had another big day as well. Kovac placed 10th in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:40.98 and earned his second All-American honors. This was Kovac’s second straight year of earning 10th in the 200 fly at NCAAs.
Junior Ben Patton had another strong swim in his second NCAA appearance, finishing 30th in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:54.26.
Missouri divers Takuto Endo and Carlo Lopez competed in the platform. Endo placed 34th out of 45 with a score of 285.20. Lopez placed 38th scoring 276.50 points.
Saturday served as a strong follow-up to Friday’s performance, in which the Tigers secured two second-team All-American placements.
Dahlgren finished in 13th place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 32.63 seconds while Kovac placed 14th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 45.57 seconds.
CC baseball sweeps weekend set against Williams Baptist
Columbia College baseball continued its hot start to the season by taking down Williams Baptist 11-5 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
After Williams Baptist surged to a 4-1 lead after two innings, Pharon Pilgrim and Travis Bassford allowed only one run the rest of the way.
The bats followed in the lead of the improved pitching by coming to life in the middle innings. In the Cougars’ third consecutive game of tallying double-digit runs, Indy Stanley and Kellen Williamson drove in three runs apiece and seven of the nine starters recorded an RBI.
The Cougars will play a one-off game at Central Methodist in Fayette. at 4 p.m. Wednesday before Columbia College delves back into conference play.
Stephens softball drops doubleheader to Lyon
After winning in blowout fashion Monday, Stephens crashed back to reality Saturday at Battle, losing both games in its doubleheader against Lyon 1-9 and 7-0.
In the first game, the Scots got the bat going early, scoring six runs in the first three innings. Gillian Hale (1-5) pitched the entire game giving up nine hits and six earned runs.
Though the Stars managed seven hits on the day, Scots pitcher Georgia Holzer gave up zero earned runs to pick up her first career win.
The hitting situation only got worse in game two for the Stars, with McKenzie Campbell throwing a two-hitter for the Scots.
Grace Tath (1-2) only held Lyon scoreless for two innings, before allowing a run in the third and two more in the fourth. Tath finished the game allowing nine hits and five earned runs.
The Stars drop to 5-13 overall and 2-3 in conference play. The Stars have not won a home game this season in 10 attempts, a streak that will be put on the line at noon Monday, in a non-conference doubleheader against Crowley’s Ridge.
Cougars finish middle of the pack at Miner Invitational
Columbia College fared well in men’s and women’s track and field competition at the Miner Invite in Rolla as the women’s team finished fifth and the men finished fourth.
The Cougars women had the best finish of the day for either team in the 4x100 relay with a first place finish from Makenzie Schwartz, Gracie Schultz, Lily Ashrafzadeh and Madeline Burton with a time of 50.89 seconds.
The men had their best finish of the day in the 5000 meter run as Charlie Werth, Mason Gaines and Carter Brocato finished fourth, fifth and sixth.
Both the men’s and women’s teams will next compete at Lincoln University on April 9 in Jefferson City.