Missouri's men's swim and dive team competed in the second day of events Thursday at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta.
Jack Dahlgren, Kevin Hammer, Ben Patton and Danny Kovac placed 21st out of 25 in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1 minute, 17.24 seconds.
Kovac placed highest for the Tigers in individual events, finishing 25th out of 55 in the 200 IM with a time of 1:43.17. Patton also swam the event, placing 30th with a time of 1:43.75.
Junior Carlo Lopez got things started for Missouri's dive team, finishing 45th in the 1-meter with a score of 250.65.
Missouri will compete in four individual events and one relay Friday. Kovac will swim in the 100 butterfly. Dahlgren will race in the 200 freestyle, while Patton will compete in the 100 breaststroke. The Tigers also will swim in the 400 medley relay.
Lopez and sophomore Takuto Endo will compete in the 3-meter. They are currently seeded 13th and 45th, respectively.
Prelims for the third day of the NCAA Championships will start at 9 a.m. Friday. Finals begin at 5 p.m.