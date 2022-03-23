Missouri’s men’s swim team competed Wednesday in two of the 11 events it qualified for at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta.
Jack Dahlgren, Ben Patton, Danny Kovac and Kevin Hammer placed 23rd out of 28 in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 24.27 seconds.
The Tigers also swam the 800 freestyle relay, with Dahlgren, Jack Dubois, Calvin Windle and Grant Bochenski finishing 18th out of 25 with a time of 6:17.46.
Missouri will compete in three individual events and one relay Thursday. Kovac and Patton will swim in the 200 IM. Dahlgren will race in the 50 free. The Tigers will swim the 200 free relay as well.
Missouri diver Carlo Lopez will compete in the 1-meter. He is currently seeded 15th out of 47.
Prelims for the second day of the NCAA Championships will start at 9 a.m. Thursday. Finals will begin at 5 p.m.