Missouri men's swim put together its strongest day of performances Friday at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta, earning its first two top-16 placements.
After two consecutive days without any individual swims in the finals, coach Andrew Grevers knew the team was capable of some big performances on the third day of competition.
"I see a lot of fight left in these athletes," Grevers said in a news release Thursday. "We plan on coming out swinging (Friday) morning. We are looking for points in the 100 fly, 200 free and 100 breast, and we know we need to get it done."
Senior Jack Dahlgren delivered with a memorable 13th-place swim in the 200-yard freestyle which also earned him All-American honors. His time was 1 minute, 32.63 seconds. Dahlgren set a new personal record in the event during prelims.
Senior Danny Kovac also came up big for the Tigers, earning the team's second top-16 finish. He placed 14th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 45.57 and earned All-American honors as well. This was Kovac's fourth straight season swimming the 100 butterfly at NCAAs.
Missouri had other strong performances, too. Junior Ben Patton made his second NCAA Championship appearance, finishing 22nd in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 52.03.
Missouri divers Carlo Lopez and Takuto Endo competed in the 3-meter. Lopez placed 38th out of 47 with 314.65 points. Endo finished 43rd with a score of 296.10.
Prelims for the final day of the NCAA Championships will start at 9 a.m. Friday. Finals begin at 5 p.m.