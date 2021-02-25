Missouri men’s swim and dive had some notable performances Thursday on Day 3 of the SEC Swimming & Diving Championships at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia.
The Tigers had five individual top-10 finishes on the day.
In one of the night’s most closely contested events, Missouri junior Danny Kovac finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 44.84, just behind winner Camden Murphy of Georgia with a 44.81. MU freshman Daniel Wilson finished 10th with a 47.04.
Tigers junior Jack Dubois finished fifth overall in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 3:49.98. Florida’s Kieran Smith finished first in the event with a final time of 3:37.47.
Missouri junior Jack Dahlgren finished fifth overall in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:34.00, and Georgia freshman Jake Magahey won the event with a final time of 1:32.22.
Missouri had two underclassmen finish in the top-five in the 100-yard breaststroke event — Ben Patton and Frederik Rindshøj — with a third-place time of 51.80 and a fifth-place time of 52.48, respectively.
Missouri’s relay team of Dahlgren, Patton, Kovac and Rindshøj finished second overall in the men’s 400-yard medley relay with a final time of 3:04.59, second only to Florida’s final time 3:02.66, which was a pool record. Two Gators also broke the previous pool record in the 400-yard individual medley. Smith won with a time of 3:37.47 and Bobby Finke finished second with a time of 3:39.15.
Day 3 moved Missouri up to fifth place overall with Florida in the lead.