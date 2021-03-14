Missouri softball went into Sunday expecting to play two games before inclement weather once again put a damper on its home-opening tournament.
While Friday’s downpour altered the schedule of the entire tournament, Sunday’s forecast caused one change: The Tigers’ game against Iowa State was canceled.
Missouri (19-4) finished its weekend 4-0, getting a mercy rule walk-off win over Drake (4-13) by a score of 10-2 to close out the Mizzou Tournament’s final game in five innings.
Laurin Krings took the circle for the second straight day and she looked to bounce back after struggling through 2⅔ innings against Iowa State on Saturday. The Bulldogs offered an excellent opportunity to right the ship.
Krings was much cleaner in her second start of the weekend, giving up two runs on three hits in 4⅔ innings.
The freshman was one out away from a five-inning shutout before Drake center fielder Macy Johnson hit an infield single that deflected off Krings' glove, driving in a run and cutting the Tigers’ lead to seven. Johnson was the only Drake player that gave Krings trouble, as she collected all three of the Bulldogs' hits.
Emma Nichols came in in relief after Krings walked the next batter. Nichols had some struggles with control initially. She gave up a walk and had two wild pitches in the two batters she faced, letting Drake bring another run across, cutting the lead to 8-2. Missouri needed two runs to restore the eight-run advantage necessary for the run rule.
Emma Raabe singled to lead things off before an Alex Honnold fly out. Jenna Laird then laced a single up the middle. Megan Moll followed with a pinch-hit walk to load the bases. Casidy Chaumont got the 2-run RBI single needed to end the game, but it very easily could have gone wrong.
Laird was waved around third as the ball was headed back in from the outfield, with more than enough strength on the throw to cut her down at home.
Laird took evasive action as the ball beat her there. As Drake catcher Skylar Rigby turned to make the tag at the edge of the home plate circle, Laird dove, sliding past her outstretched arm and tapping the base for the winning run.
That play capped off a fantastic weekend for the Missouri freshman shortstop. She was 7-for-11 over the four games, including three hits in three appearances Sunday.
“This weekend definitely showed me the atmosphere of the team,” Laird said. “It just helped me understand what this team really means and that we want to win.”
The contest also offered the opportunity for Missouri coach Larissa Anderson to get some at-bats for the bench, something she sees as an advantage heading into conference play.
“It forces the opposing coach to have to prepare for more players,” Anderson said, “It also allows me to manage and try to get the best matchup.”
It was Chantice Phillips who made the difference off the bench Sunday. The freshman outfielder hit a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the fourth to break the game open. She put Missouri up 8-0 at the time and positioned the game to be walked off in the bottom of the fifth.
With just one more game before Southeastern Conference play begins, those bench at-bats should prove valuable for competing in the toughest conference in the country.