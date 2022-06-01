Missouri landed a commitment from Coffeyville Community College offensive line transfer Ma’yki Lee on Wednesday.
Lee, a three-star junior college product, was recruited by Florida St, South Carolina and Houston among other schools. He joins a 2022 O-Line class that includes Valen Erickson, Armand Membou, Curtis Peagler and Tristan Wilson.
He is the No. 38 overall JUCO transfer nationally and the No. 6 offensive lineman. Prior to playing at Coffeyville, the 6-foot-6 lineman attended East Jefferson High School in Metairie, Louisiana.