Ma'Kyi Lee

Missouri landed a commitment from Coffeyville Community College offensive line transfer Ma’yki Lee on Wednesday.

Lee, a three-star junior college product, was recruited by Florida St, South Carolina and Houston among other schools. He joins a 2022 O-Line class that includes Valen Erickson, Armand Membou, Curtis Peagler and Tristan Wilson.

He is the No. 38 overall JUCO transfer nationally and the No. 6 offensive lineman. Prior to playing at Coffeyville, the 6-foot-6 lineman attended East Jefferson High School in Metairie, Louisiana.

