UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is leaving to take the same position at Missouri, MU announced Sunday.
"It is truly an honor to join Missouri's flagship institution, and I am extremely grateful to search committee Chair (Jeffrey) Layman and members of the search advisory committee for this incredible opportunity," Reed-Francois said in a news release. "The University of Missouri is a world-class academic institution with a strong commitment to athletics, and a resolve to further enhance its athletics programs to achieve elite national status is all of our endeavors.
"We have a proud and storied tradition; we compete in the premier athletic conference in the country; and, perhaps most importantly, we have a collective desire to be great. My family and I are excited to join the Mizzou Family, and I cannot wait to get started."
Reed-Francois has been in charge of Rebels athletics since 2017, when she became the first Hispanic woman and first woman of color to be appointed as an athletic director at a Football Bowl Subdivision school. She becomes the second woman and woman of color to hold the position in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt named Candice Storey Lee its AD last year.
She is Missouri's first female athletic director and the first at a public institution in the SEC.
"This is a transformational day for Mizzou Athletics," UM President Mun Choi said in the release. "Desiree Reed-Francois brings an unsurpassed passion for student-athletes and bold, visionary skills that will propel a championship culture at MU. As a proud member of the SEC, we are energized to go into the next era of Mizzou athletics with Desiree Reed-Francois at the helm."
"She is a tough, dynamic, innovative leader who can help build upon Mizzou's successes and position us to regularly compete for championships in the SEC and beyond," said Layman, who headed a nine-person search committee tasked with the hiring of Missouri's new head of athletics.
The remainder of the search team comprised three other curators, Todd Graves, Greg Hoberock and Michael Williams; two representatives from the alumni association, Richard Miller and Don Walsworth; EVP for finance and operations Ryan Rapp; faculty athletics representative Pam Bruzina; and civic leader Mike Kampeter, according to the release.
Reed-Francois signed a four-year contract extension at UNLV on April 30, with an annual base salary of $420,000. That contract was set to expire in 2026. The move to Missouri likely will come with a sizable pay increase.
During her four years with the Rebels, Reed-Francois hired new coaches for the football, men's and women's basketball, softball, volleyball and women's soccer programs.
In Marcus Arroyo's first season as head coach of Rebels football, the team went 0-6. Women's basketball had a 15-9 record in the 2020-21 season, and men's basketball was 12-15.
During Reed-Francois' time as athletic director, UNLV won conference titles in women's basketball, men's and women's golf, women's tennis, men's and women's swimming, women's indoor track and field and women's volleyball. UNLV launched a student-athlete career initiative that, according to a release from the school, has increased student-athlete postgraduate employment by nearly 50% to a high of 75%.
Reed-Francois has raised at least $60 million, including the school's largest gift in donations, during her tenure, and the Rebels saw a record number of football season tickets sold in the 2020 season.
Her son, Jackson Fracois, will be attending Missouri in fall 2022. He reportedly intends to walk on to the MU men's basketball team and plans to study journalism.
The UM System Board of Curators will meet Tuesday to approve Reed-Francois' contract, according to the release, and an introductory news conference will be held in the coming days.