Both Missouri softball and Central Florida were hot at the plate in Wednesday night’s top 25 match-up.
The No. 23 Tigers mounted a five-run third inning and a four-run fifth inning to overcome No. 20 UCF 11-8 in Orlando, Florida.
Although the Knights (3-2) were on the board early thanks to junior Jada Cody’s solo home run in the first inning, Missouri softball answered.
Sophomore Kara Daly doubled in the second inning and was brought home via a Katie Chester RBI groundout.
Missouri (4-2) cycled through its entire lineup in the third inning, forcing the Knights to make pitching changes. Back-to-back doubles by Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold, a two-run home run by Julia Crenshaw and a Katie Chester single put five more runs on the board for the Tigers.
UCF notched runs in every inning of the game, but it could never regain the lead.
Crenshaw, who tallied her second home run of the season Wednesday, doubled off the outfield wall in the fourth, sending her teammate home to extend Missouri’s lead 7-3.
Laird tallied her second RBI of the evening to pair with a three-run homer off of Honnold’s bat in the fifth inning to extend Missouri’s count.
Freshman Cierra Harrison relieved starting pitcher Laurin Krings in the circle in the bottom half of the fifth inning, notching three consecutive strikeouts in the sixth after the Knights started to chip away at the Tigers’ lead.
UCF hit three home runs in the last three innings but could not launch a successful comeback.
Missouri’s defense fielded three back-to-back outs at the end of the game to deliver the victoryWhile the game became an exciting offensive shootout, Missouri was able to string together a powerful offense by responding to every run UCF put on the board.
The win brings the Tigers to 4-2 on the season.
Missouri wraps up its tour of Florida this weekend against Butler at 9 a.m. Friday in the Panther Invitational in Miami. The Tigers will also play Pittsburgh at 2 p.m. Friday and FIU at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
