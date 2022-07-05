Missouri baseball officially hired pitching coach Ricky Meinhold on Tuesday, following the departure of Mitch Plassmeyer.
Meinhold spent the past year as the director of pitching for the Lotte Giants in the Korea Baseball Organization. The Missouri native spent six seasons as a staff member with the St. Louis Cardinals, primarily working in scouting and pitching development.
“I am truly humbled to be a Tiger,” Meinhold said in a release. “I’m honored to be on this great staff and have the opportunity to lead the pitching staff in our quest for an SEC title and an opportunity to compete in Omaha. Thank you to Coach Bieser and Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois for the confidence they have in me as the right coach at the right time. My family and I cannot wait to get started and serve these student-athletes, the university and our community. M-I-Z!”
Missouri was tied for second in the SEC in ERA during the 2019 season, but struggled with a 5.58 mark last year. The Tigers did not make the postseason. After serving as the team’s pitching coach last season, Plassmeyer joined the Baltimore Orioles organization.
Before moving to Korea, Meinhold spent two seasons as an assistant major league pitching coach and minor league pitching coordinator for the New York Mets.
“First of all, this process has been terrific,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said in a release. “The interest in the pitching coach position and the level of highly-qualified coaches who wanted this job tells me people understand the potential we have to bring back Pitcher U here at Mizzou. Ricky’s combination of pitching knowledge, talent evaluation and, most importantly, coaching and relationship building separated him from the pack. He brings a passion for development and the game that will complement our staff well. I am so excited and ready to get to work with Ricky.”