In a season of uncertainty, it was almost fitting that Missouri volleyball would have a more than an uncertain ending to its first win in SEC play.
After Riley Buckley's dump kill for the match's final point brought the team out to the court in celebration, the call was soon overturned and put the set into extras. In a back-and-forth series of hustle plays, Missouri ended up on top 29-27 after a game-sealing ace from Skylar Buckley.
Missouri finally earned its first SEC win on Sunday afternoon, defeating Auburn 3-1 (15-25, 25-21, 29-27). Led by Kaylee Cox's double-double performance, the victorious Tigers bounced back from a brutal loss the previous day through an overpowering arsenal of offensive weapons and stifling defensive intensity.
Missouri (8-9, 1-6 SEC) relied on its balanced offensive approach — led by setter Riley Buckley's 36 assists — to attack the Auburn defense from all sides. Five separate Tiger hitters scored five or more kills, with Kaylee Cox's 17 team-leading kills at the head alongside Anna Dixon's 16. Jordan Iliff, Madilyn Sell and Trista Strasser each filled in the gaps for Missouri, combining for 20 kills. It was also one of the most efficient outings for the Tigers' offense, as Cox, Dixon and Iliff carried the team to a season-high .405 hitting percentage on 116 swings.
Despite a highly effective first set, Auburn's offense trailed off deeper into the match as Missouri's defense concentrated on freshman phenom Akasha Anderson. Anderson finished with 22 kills on 49 attempts, more than twice as many kills and attempts than any of her teammates. Middle blocker Kendal Kemp landed 10 of her 21 swings for kills, but no other Tiger finished with more double-digit kills.
Missouri's blocking efforts, led by middle blockers Strasser and Sell, paid big dividends on the court. Strasser led with eight blocks, while Sell and Iliff added four apiece. After giving up 17 kills and just one error in the first set, MU's defense solidified, allowing Auburn to collect 15 errors and just 21 kills in sets two and three. Coach Joshua Taylor's decision to concentrate the Tiger blockers on Anderson proved to be a vital adjustment in the match. The visiting Tigers couldn't make an adjustment until the final set, and by then it was too late.
The Tigers also managed to avoid momentum killers such as unforced errors and bad passing — obstacles that they have struggled with during their previous six-game losing streak. The Tigers' committed just two ball-handling errors throughout the game, though they did allow 11 aces. Auburn committed 12 service errors, completely erasing the advantage that its aggressive serving provides.
The Tiger defense also received a huge boost from freshman Estella Zatechka, who led the team with 16 digs and held down the receiving effort in the back row. Cox registered yet another double-double, adding 10 digs alongside three blocks and four assists.
Missouri will take a trip to Oxford, Mississippi for a two-match road series against Ole Miss at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.