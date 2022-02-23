It looked like it was going to be one of those nights: Missouri’s starter Drew Garrett was chased out of the game after giving up two runs in the first inning, and his replacement only managed two outs in the second.
Nathan Landry had other plans though. The junior reliever came into the second inning for Brenner Maloney with runners on base and retired the first 11 batters he saw. He struck out 10 batters in 4⅓ innings to put the Tigers in position to beat Southern 19-8.
Bad starts have become a theme for Missouri (4-1). Its last three starting pitchers have lasted only 6⅔ combined innings, giving up 12 runs.
Landry steadied the ship Wednesday and gave the Tigers’ bats all the time they needed to warm up, and it didn’t take them long.
Josh Day did a lot of the heavy lifting. In his first two at-bats, he hit a double and a two-run home run. Day finished the game with three hits, three RBI and two runs scored. His homer in the third served as the jump start the offense needed, as they scored four runs in the third to put themselves up 5-3. Garrett Rice, who made his first appearance for Missouri this season, doubled to drive in Torin Montgomery and Luke Mann.
The Tigers put up a repeat performance in the fifth, driving in four more runs as Rice notched his third RBI on a single to get the scoring started. Carlos Peña then smoked a ball deep to right field. Missouri finished the inning up 9-3.
The Tigers scored one run in both the sixth and seventh before running into a little bit of trouble. After Nander De Sedas stumbled, a pop-up fell safely to the ground allowing a runner to reach third. Landry gave up a single to the next batter to let the Jaguars (2-2) score their fourth run. Landry was replaced by Holden Phelps to start the seventh.
Phelps ran into problems, letting the bases get loaded with two outs and then committing an error to let a run score. Southern’s rally ended there, as Phelps struck out the next batter he faced to end the inning.
Missouri got a run back in the eighth after Hector Mangual got on base with the Tigers’ sixth double of the game. Dexter Swims then recorded his second RBI of the night on a single to center. Then it added insult to injury, scoring seven runs in the ninth. Two walked in, one singled in and four came courtesy of Shea McGahan’s grand slam.
Kyle Potthoff came in to close the game and brought the Tigers’ strikeout total to 20, tying a record. What started off as a rough pitching night turned into a dominant performance on both sides of the diamond.
Missouri is still trying to prove that it is not the same team that only managed 15 wins last year. If it can figure out how to get reliable innings out of its starters, the Tigers will be in position to prove their doubters wrong.