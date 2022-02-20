Missouri kept up the offensive production but the pitchers failed to hold up their end in a 9-8 loss to Nicholls State on Sunday, MU's first loss of the season.
From the very first pitch, the game didn't go Missouri's way. San Diego transfer Carter Rustad made his debut for the Tigers (2-1). On his first pitch, he hit the batter to put a runner on base. Two pitches later, Edgar Alvarez hit a homer to put the Colonels up 2-0 early.
Missouri tried to respond in the second and scored three runs.
Nicholls State didn't stay down for long, taking back the lead and going up 6-3 to end the second.
From there, Rustad settled down. He pitched two more innings, giving up no more runs before being replaced heading into the fifth.
In the fifth, Missouri started to chip away at the Colonels' lead, adding two runs to make it 6-5. Chris Wall, a Columbia College transfer, also made his debut for the Tigers, coming in to relieve Rustad. He held the Colonels at bay for two innings, allowing the Tigers to take back the lead in the top of the seventh.
Torin Montgomery started the seventh with a leadoff double for his fourth hit of the day and later scored to tie the game at six. Missouri made its move after that. Following back-to-back walks, Josh Day singled home two runs. The Tigers ended the top half of the seventh up two and turned the ball over to Wall.
But, the Colonels weren't done yet.
Following a walk, Xane Washington doubled a run home to cut the lead to one. This ended Wall's day, as he turned it over to freshman Tony Neubeck.
A hard hit ball down the left-field line bounced off an open bullpen gate and turned into a triple. The weird play left the game tied up with the winning run just 90-feet away.
A throwing error from Trevor Austin plated the runner, and Nicholls State took the lead for the last time.
Missouri went down in order in both the eighth and ninth inningsfor its first loss of the season. While the offense maintained form from the first two games, the new pitching staff showed it still has work to do. The three pitchers that took the mound for the Tigers made their debut performances in black and gold. The series continues Monday.