Missouri women’s swim and dive made waves Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference Swimming and Diving Championships, which took place in Athens, Georgia and Columbia, respectively.
Junior Sarah Rousseau finished eighth overall in the 1-meter diving competition with a final score of 276.35. It was her second top-eight SEC finish and her first top-eight finish in the 1-meter event.
“Sarah was super consistent both in prelims and finals,” Missouri diving coach Kyle Bogner said in a release. “In general, we get a little bit better as we get to the higher boards, so I’m looking forward to the next three days to see how the women progress and how the men start off tomorrow.”
Meanwhile in Georgia, the women’s swim team was the runner-up in the 200-meter medley relay for the second consecutive year. Missouri’s team of Meredith Rees, Molly Winer, Sarah Thompson and Megan Keil tied the school record with a time of 1:35:61.
The championships will continue Thursday with men’s and women’s events.