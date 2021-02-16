The Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships come to Columbia this week, with the 12 participating schools set to grace the Mizzou Aquatics Center waters.
The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday and will continue through Saturday afternoon. The full schedule and order of events can be found on the SEC’s website. The women’s swimming championships are in Athens, Georgia, from Wednesday through Saturday and the men’s swimming championships will be at the Mizzou Aquatics Center from Feb. 23-26.
In accordance with SEC guidelines on COVID-19 management, spectators will not be allowed inside the competition area for the duration of the events. More information on the spectator policy can be found on the SEC’s website.
Missouri will be looking to a small group of divers to carry the torch as the hosts this year. On the men’s side, sophomore Carlo Lopez and junior Ike Khamis represent the Tigers’ best chance at medaling in this year’s events. The pair have been pushing each other all season and alternating who holds the best score in each of the three men’s events. Currently, Khamis holds the highest Missouri score in platform diving, while Lopez has the top spot in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events.
On the women’s side, junior Sarah Rousseau and sophomore Savana Trueb are the names to watch. Trueb has the highest score in the platform and 1-meter dives, while Rousseau does in the 3-meter. Both divers best overall score comes from their 3-meter dives.
Everyone on the men’s side likely will be chasing LSU’s Juan Celaya-Hernandez. The fifth-year senior has won individual events at three of the past four SEC Championships, and has taken four SEC Diver of the Week awards already this season.
For the women, Brooke Schultz of Arkansas and Kyndal Knight of Kentucky have traded the weekly honors and will be favored individually. From a team perspective, the LSU trio of Montserrat Lavenant, Helle Tuxen and Anne Tuxen will be hard to beat.