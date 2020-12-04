St. Louis native Jason Hagerty has been tapped to serve as the Tigers' hitting and catchers coach.
Hagerty replaces Jake Epstein, who served as hitting coach for only 16 games in the shortened 2020 season. Epstein now serves as a hitting consultant for the Milwaukee Brewers organization.
Hagerty joined the Missouri staff in January 2019 as an unpaid student manager after an eight-year stint from 2009-16 in the San Diego Padres farm system.
Previously, Hagerty played at the University of Miami, where he split time at catcher and first base. He posted a .315 average, 15 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 60 RBI in his 2009 junior campaign. The stats were good enough for him to be named team MVP in 2009. Hagerty was drafted in the 5th round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Padres.
Hagerty has a history with manager Steve Bieser that goes back to when they won two Missouri State Championships in 2004 and 2006 at Vianney High School in St. Louis. Hagerty was a star catcher and hitter under Bieser, earning three first-team All-State honors and 2006 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year.