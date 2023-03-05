Missouri baseball scored nine runs in the fourth inning to come back from a 6-0 deficit in its 15-7 victory over Texas Southern, completing a series sweep Sunday in Taylor Stadium.
Senior Ty Wilmsmeyer started off the Tigers' fourth inning run with an RBI single to drive Trevor Austin home. Immediately after Wilmsmeyer's RBI, fifth-year senior outfielder Cam Chick was walked with the bases loaded to tally another run for Missouri.
Sophomore infielder Justin Colon singled to center field to drive Dylan Leach and Wilmsmeyer home, cutting the deficit to 6-4.
Missouri (9-2) jumped out on top with home runs from Luke Mann and Jackson Lovich. Mann hit a three-run home run to give Missouri the lead, and Lovich hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 9-6.
"This is a confident team," MU coach Steve Bieser said. "I knew the game wasn't over when we were down by six runs, and our senior leaders led the way and the other guys followed."
The Tigers continued to build off their momentum with RBI doubles from Lovich and Austin. Lovich hit a two-run RBI double to score Colon and Mann, and Austin doubled to drive in more runs in the seventh.
Lovich was the hitting leader for Missouri with four RBI off of three hits in his first career start. Mann was also a key contributor to Missouri's offense, as he had three hits and three RBI.
"It's tough because he (Lovich) plays behind Mann," Bieser said . "We always explore how to put the best nine on the field, so if he keeps playing well then we will look for spots for him in the starting lineup."
Fifth-year senior Rorik Maltrud struggled in his second start of the season. The right-hander allowed six runs and five hits in four innings. Maltrud did have a bright spot as he recorded five strikeouts.
"He was a little rocky today," Bieser said. "We are going to make the other team earn it by pitching in the strike zone, and he didn't have his best start but we wanted him to get through four innings and he got through four. "
MU reliever Austin Troesser allowed a home run and struck out two batters in three innings. Freshman pitcher Daniel Wissler closed out the game with four strikeouts and one hit in two innings.
The Tigers look to continue their winning streak as they face Western Illinois at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Taylor Stadium.