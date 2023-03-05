Jackson Lovich

Jackson Lovich

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri baseball scored nine runs in the fourth inning to come back from a 6-0 deficit in its 15-7 victory over Texas Southern, completing a series sweep Sunday in Taylor Stadium.

Senior Ty Wilmsmeyer started off the Tigers' fourth inning run with an RBI single to drive Trevor Austin home. Immediately after Wilmsmeyer's RBI, fifth-year senior outfielder Cam Chick was walked with the bases loaded to tally another run for Missouri. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you