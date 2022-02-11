After setting a program record for points last week against Florida, Missouri gymnastics regressed to a season-low score in its meet against Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) on Friday, losing 197.575-196.275.
Both teams were coming off of historic nights, and expectations were high for each to continue moving forward to climb the rankings if they could push each other to higher scores.
Missouri's aggressive landings were a key area where its scores fell, as it couldn't find a way to stick its landings . Though the visiting Tigers managed to avoid too many costly falls, the execution of their bottom three scores fell drastically compared to their previous four meets.
Lacking any true star power such as the other elite powerhouses of the SEC, Missouri had no counterbalance to the loss of valuable points across its lineups. MU only had three routines scoring at 9.9, and the combination led to a season-low score.
The gap between the two teams nearly doubled after the third rotation, where Missouri failed to match Auburn's five scores of 9.9 or higher resulting in a total score of 49.625. Although Missouri still had an opportunity to match its season average and at least hold fast in its final event on the balance beam, where it ranks second in the NCAA, MU appeared fazed by their shortcomings from earlier in the meet and fell short of their usual excellence.
Auburn ran away with the meet behind the all-around dominance of Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, as well as a dominant performance across its entire lineup. Lee won the all-around crown, totaling 39.575 on the night and her all-around counterpart, Missouri junior Sienna Schreiber, totaled 39.275 with a below average performance on the floor (9.725) as well as on the balance beam (9.875), her specialty.
Missouri's Amari Celestine was a lone bright spot for the Tigers, scoring two 9.9s on the bars and floor and adding a 9.875 on the vault. She served as the event closer on both the bars and the floor, having to execute in the clutch after subpar routines earlier in the events.
After falling nearly half a point short of its season average, Missouri will likely slip out of the top 10 in the nation. Missouri will host both No. 14 Arkansas (2-2, 0-2) and No. 4 LSU (3-1, 2-1) at 12 p.m. next Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.