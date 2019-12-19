Missouri former All-American and current volunteer assistant coach Alan Walters, sophomore heavyweight Zach Elam and former All-American and current volunteer assistant Dom Bradley will represent Missouri at this weekend's USA Wrestling Men's Freestyle Senior Nationals in Fort Worth, Texas.
This competition will be one of the largest Olympic Team Trials qualifier of the year with 30 spots available in six Olympic weights.
Bradley is considered one of the favorites in his weight class and is the No. 2 seed at 125 kg, while Elam is the No. 9 seed in the same weight class. Walters is the No. 12 seed at 57 kg.
The competition is from Dec. 21-22.