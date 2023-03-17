Missouri rolls past No. 2 Tennessee in SEC opener

Missouri baseball scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in its 9-1 victory over No. 2 Tennessee in its SEC opener Friday at Taylor Stadium.
In the first inning, Tigers designated hitter Dalton Bargo hit an RBI double to score Ross Lovich. Junior Trevor Austin followed with a double to left field to drive Bargo home.
Sixth-year senior Hank Zeisler continued Missouri's momentum with an RBI triple. Sophomore Juju Stevens then plated Zeisler with a groundout to extend Missouri's lead to 4-0.
"Our goal is to always score in the first inning," MU coach Steve Bieser said. "Any time you get ahead, you have a better chance of winning, so we wanted to make sure that we started out strong."
Bargo added another RBI in the bottom of the third, plating Lovich after he led off the inning with a double. MU catcher Dylan Leach singled to right field to score Austin in the sixth inning to make it 6-1.
Missouri (14-3, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) batters finished on a high note in the bottom of the eighth. Leach recorded his second RBI with a sacrifice fly to center field. The Tigers followed by tacking on two more runs on Ty Wilmsmeyer's bunt single and a Tennessee (15-4, 0-1) error.
Starting pitcher Chandler Murphy earned his third win of the season for the Tigers. The right-hander struck out five batters and allowed one run — a homer from Christian Moore in the sixth.
Fifth-year senior Rorik Maltrud relieved Murphy and recorded five strikeouts while not allowing a hit over three scoreless innings.
"Success feeds on itself," Bieser said. "Our offense started out hot, so it allowed Chandler to settle in, and Rorik felt comfortable entering the game with a big lead."
The Tigers' series against the Volunteers continues at 2 p.m. Saturday at Taylor Stadium.