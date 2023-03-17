 Skip to main content
Missouri rolls past No. 2 Tennessee in SEC opener

Missouri senior Chandler Murphy throws a pitch against Tennessee on Friday at Taylor Stadium. Murphy allowed one run over six innings to earn his third win of the season.

Missouri baseball scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in its 9-1 victory over No. 2 Tennessee in its SEC opener Friday at Taylor Stadium.

In the first inning, Tigers designated hitter Dalton Bargo hit an RBI double to score Ross Lovich. Junior Trevor Austin followed with a double to left field to drive Bargo home.

Junior outfielder Ross Lovich covers his face before heading to the outfield against Tennessee on Friday at Taylor Stadium. The temperature was 40 degrees at game time.
Missouri baseball players and staff watch their team from the dugout Friday at Taylor Stadium.
Missouri freshman Dalton Bargo swings at a pitch Friday at Taylor Stadium. Bargo went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the Tigers' 9-1 win against No. 2 Tennessee.
Missouri baseball players celebrate their win against Tennessee on Friday at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers beat the Volunteers 9-1 in the first game of a three-game series.
