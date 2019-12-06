From the first serve to the last, Missouri dominated Northern Iowa in its straight-set victory over the Panthers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Monday night. The Tigers finished with more kills, assists, service aces, total blocks, points, digs and a higher hitting percentage. The only stat Northern Iowa led in is not one to be proud of - attacking errors.
Missouri’s offense didn’t miss a beat all match long, but the Panthers constantly committed crucial attacking errors that ultimately led to their season's end. Northern Iowa finished the game with 22 attacking errors, 16 more than Missouri. The amount of free points gifted to the Tigers proved too much for the Panthers to overcome.
However, Northern Iowa was also never allowed back into the match because of how dominant Missouri’s attack was.
Tyanna Omazic led the team with 10 kills on .500 hitting. She also tallied six digs and five blocking assists in her impressive defensive performance. Leketor Member-Meneh and Kylie Deberg both finished with nine kills. Member-Meneh also recorded three service aces and seven digs. For the first time all season, Deberg did not lead or tie for the team lead in kills. However, she added three service aces and three solo blocks to lead the team with 13 total points.
The Missouri defense was another reason for the team’s success. The Tigers recorded 10 total blocks, six more than Northern Iowa. The ability to block Panther attackers allowed Missouri to keep a comfortable lead the entire match. With all the errors committed by Northern Iowa, the Panthers finished the match hitting just .030. Missouri finished the match hitting .363.
Omazic and the Tigers came out in the first set and quickly jumped to a 11-3 lead that was highlighted by a 7-0 run. Missouri hit .333 in the first set compared to .097 by Northern Iowa. Omazic led the way in the first set with five kills on .500 hitting.
The Tigers responded with another dominating set in the second. Missouri hit an incredible .556 with 15 kills and no attacking errors. In contrast, Northern Iowa committed nine total errors and hit just .118. Missouri cruised to a 25-13 second set win.
Northern Iowa took its first lead of the match with an early 2-0 lead in the third set. It didn’t last long, though. Missouri was up 10-3 a short time later and did not relinquish its lead. The Tigers coasted to a 25-14 third set victory behind six blocks that helped complete a Missouri sweep in one of the more uncompetitive matches in the Tigers’ season.
The victory advanced Missouri to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where it will face No. 5 Nebraska after the Cornhuskers defeated Ball State on Monday.
Nebraska finished the year at 25-4 and in second place in the Big 10. Missouri will be playing a true road game inside the Devaney Center where the Cornhuskers went 15-2 in 2019. As hosts of NCAA Tournament matches, Nebraska has gone 20-2 inside the Devaney Center. The Cornhuskers currently hold the longest sellout streak in college volleyball at 271 straight matches.
Nebraska’s offense is led by junior Lexi Sun. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter has recorded a team leading 378 kills this season. Outside hitter Madi Kubik is also crucial to the team’s success. Kubik has tallied 289 kills and 267 digs in 2019.
Missouri has gone just 3-72-1 against Nebraska all time. The Cornhuskers are 43-1 against Missouri since 1982.
For Missouri to match up well against one of the best teams in college volleyball, it will need its best player Deberg to lead the way. Deberg led the SEC in total kills, kills per set, total points and points per set. Nevertheless, Missouri’s outside hitter accounted for just nine kills on .280 hitting in Missouri's straight-set victory over Northern Iowa. The Tigers will need their 2019 All-SEC member to be the offensive leader against the Cornhuskers.
Missouri and Nebraska will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday inside the Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. The match will broadcast live on BTNPlus.com.