Missouri senior Kylie Deberg had a team-high 22 kills in the Tigers' 3-1 season-opening win against Alabama on Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa.
Missouri (1-0) earned its eighth consecutive win against Alabama (0-1), but it didn’t come as easy as Missouri coach Josh Taylor would have hoped.
COVID-19 impacted the offseason practice schedules of both teams, and it showed. The two teams combined for 11 service errors in the first set. However, the Tigers rallied late to extend a 20-19 lead into a 25-22 first set victory, largely because of Deberg’s attack.
The No. 9-ranked Tigers shook off the rust and cleaned up defensively in the second set. The pair of Deberg and Tyanna Omazic, Preseason All-Southeastern Conference members, emerged as dominant defenders with a combined 11 blocks.
The defense stayed consistent and Missouri kept the Crimson Tide at bay for the remainder of the second set, ultimately winning 25-19.
The third set proved to be dangerous for the Tigers. Alabama newcomers sophomore Kennedy Muckelroy and freshman Kendyl Reaugh found holes in the Missouri defense.
The duo, who would combine for 40 points in the four sets, led the Alabama attack, which had 16 kills in the third set. After the Crimson Tide rallied six straight points against the Tigers, coach Taylor and his team failed to regain momentum. The Tigers dropped the third set 25-17.
Despite a lower attendance at the Foster Auditorium because of social distancing, Alabama carried some home-field momentum from the third set into the fourth. Muckelroy and Reaugh continued to expose the experienced Tigers defense, ultimately gaining a 20-17 advantage on the nation’s ninth-ranked team.
Last November, coach Taylor and his team managed to escape a five-set match against Alabama with a victory. But as fatigue started playing a major factor+ Wednesday+, Taylor called a timeout and preached the importance of winning the fourth set.
Emily Brown, the lone freshman in the experienced lineup, earned her stripes as she tallied multiple digs to bring Missouri back to life. Brown led the team with 19 digs in her college debut.
After knotting up the score at 24, the Tigers were calm and collected in the back-and-forth set, ultimately winning in extra points, 28-26.
In addition to Deberg’s 22 kills, transfer Anna Dixon and sophomore Kenna Sauer added 11 and nine kills, respectively.
Tigers junior Andrea Fuentes led the team with 39 assists and had 14 digs.
Alabama struggled with self-inflicted mistakes, tallying 17 total service errors and 21 attack errors. The Tigers also showed some rust with 14 service errors and 17 attack errors.
Missouri heads back to Foster Auditorium to take on the Crimson Tide again at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.