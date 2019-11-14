With only six matches remaining before the NCAA makes its selections for the tournament, Missouri is running out of time to bolster its résumé for a chance at hosting the first and second rounds.
The Tigers are currently 19th in the RPI (Rating Percentage Index), which is used to rank teams based on their wins, losses and strength of schedule. The NCAA uses this metric in volleyball to a higher degree than most sports because conferences like the Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 do not play conference tournaments at the end of the regular season. The NCAA selects the top 16 teams in the country to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
Missouri is 16-6 on the year, but has only one win against a team in the RPI top 25, which came against No. 10 Texas A&M. Overall, Missouri is 1-5 against teams ranked in the RPI top 25. However, the Tigers will have multiple opportunities to move up in the rankings for a chance to earn a host bid, the most notable being a road trip Nov. 20 to play No. 17 Kentucky.
It will all begin with Missouri’s rematch against Alabama at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers took down the Crimson Tide last Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in dramatic fashion. Despite trailing two sets to one and facing two match points in the fifth set, Missouri rallied for a crucial road conference win.
The Tigers won the match despite committing 36 total errors. Kayla Caffey was one of the biggest reasons for the victory. Missouri’s middle blocker came up with a career-high 13 kill performance which helped counter Kylie Deberg’s off night.
Deberg, Missouri’s kills and points leader, finished her match against Alabama with 12 attack errors on a hitting percentage of just .137. Nevertheless, Deberg still tied for a team-high 21 kills.
Missouri was also led by outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh, who finished the match with 21 kills. The 5-foot-8 junior with a near 40-inch vertical was a threat to Alabama the entire match, on both offense and defense. Member-Meneh recorded two solo blocks, nine digs and two service aces, one of which ended the match.
The Tigers’ offense should overpower the Crimson Tide once again, especially inside the Hearnes Center. Missouri comes into the match ranked first in the SEC in hitting percentage, service aces and kills. Meanwhile, Alabama ranks 10th, 10th and 11th in the same categories.
The Crimson Tide offense is led by Doris Carter, who tallied 23 kills against Missouri last Friday. The Tigers struggled to get consistent blocks against Alabama in their most recent matchup. But with only one true weapon on Alabama’s offense, expect Missouri’s middle blockers — Tyanna Omazic and Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana — to focus heavily on Carter for the duration of the match.
Missouri will make its return to the Hearnes Center for the first time Friday since its five-set loss to Florida on Oct. 30. The Tigers went 2-1 on their three-game road trip, highlighted by wins over Alabama and Georgia.
Missouri announced Thursday that first-year interim coach Joshua Taylor had agreed to a five-year contract extension. This will be Taylor’s first match as head coach and the first official new head coach for Missouri volleyball in 20 years. Wayne and Susan Kreklow retired this past summer after leading the Tigers for 19 years.
Following Missouri’s match against Alabama on Friday, the Tigers will be at home again at 1 p.m. Sunday against South Carolina.