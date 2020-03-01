After giving up three runs to Texas in the fifth inning, Missouri baseball trailed for the first time in the game and needed its offense to dig itself out of a hole.
Sure enough, Missouri scored five runs in the next inning, taking an 8-4 lead over Texas, eventually beating the Longhorns 9-8 on Sunday in both teams’ final game of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.
The Tigers started out lucky in the sixth when Jackson Lancaster reached second base on a pitching error. They got even luckier when Lancaster was able to advance to third base on a wild pitch. Luke Mann singled, allowing Lancaster to score to tie the game 4-4.
Two singles from Blake Jackson and Josh Holt Jr. scored Mann to put the Tigers up 5-4.
Holt stole second base and Mark Vierling was walked. Then, Chad McDaniel had a two-run RBI single to put the Tigers up 7-4.
Peter Zimmermann singled, advancing McDaniel to second base and sending Vierling home to put the Tigers up 8-4 over the Longhorns.
The Tigers had the bases loaded, but were unable to extend their lead.
Texas scored one run in the seventh inning after Cam Williams doubled to score Zach Zubia to cut Missouri’s lead down to 8-5.
Texas scored two more runs in the eighth inning. Zubia had an RBI single, advancing Duke Ellis to third and allowing Austin Todd to score. Zubia got to second base on a wild pitch, allowing Ellis to score to put the game within one run and make it 8-7. Texas was unable to make it any closer than that in the inning and stranded two runners.
Missouri was able to add an insurance run in the ninth inning after Lancaster stole second base and advanced to third on an error. Brandt Belk scored on another error to extend the Tigers‘ lead to 9-7. The Longhorns scored one run when Todd singled to score Andre Duplantier II, but they weren’t able to come back in the bottom of the inning.
Texas’ five errors in the game played a big part in its loss.
Missouri’s offense played a huge part as well. Belk extended his hitting streak to 10 games during his first at-bat of the game in the second inning. The Houston native went 4-for-5 in the game, which led the team. Zimmermann went 3-for-5 and Mann went 2-for-4, while Jackson got his first collegiate hit.
Right-handed pitcher Spencer Miles got his first career start. He threw three strikeouts and gave up four hits in four innings.
Shane Wilhelm got the win for the Tigers. Wilhelm pitched three strikeouts and gave up three hits in 3.2 innings.
Trey Dillard registered the save for the Tigers. Dillard pitched two strikeouts and gave up three hits in 1.1 inning.
Missouri (6-5) plays against Western Illinois (0-9) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia.