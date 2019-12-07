For the second straight year, Missouri’s season ended inside the Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers defeated the Tigers in four sets (25-20, 20-25, 30-32, 18-25) Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers were doomed by their own mistakes.
“This was definitely a great match by two really good teams,” head coach Joshua Taylor said in a media release. “I’m just so proud of our girls’ effort and fight tonight. We all know how tough it is to play in the Devaney Center. We came out firing in set one and set the tone early.”
The Tigers actually had a great chance to defeat No. 5 Nebraska. Missouri began the match on a roll, while the Cornhuskers struggled to get into an offensive rythm. Tyanna Omazic led the charge on both a 4-0 and a 6-0 run in the first set. The two rallies ultimately gave Missouri a comfortable 25-20 win. Nebraska committed nine attacking errors and finishing the set with a poor .000 hitting percentage. Omazic finished the first set with four kills, three service aces and a solo block on .600 hitting.
However, things quickly went downhill for Missouri. One big omission from the first set was Kylie Deberg. Missouri’s offensive leader was left without a kill until halfway in the second set. The Tigers found themselves in an early 5-1 deficit and were never able to catch up because of mistakes that came from miscommunication on defense. The Tigers made it close towards the end of the set, but Nebraska rallied behind the play of Jazz Sweet to take the second set easily at 25-20. Sweet picked apart the Missouri defense all match. She recorded 17 kills and 3.5 total blocks on .438 hitting in total.
Missouri committed 25 attacking errors in the match and more importantly 14 service errors. The inability to serve the ball killed Missouri’s momentum multiple times in the match. This was most evident in the all-important third set with the match tied at 1 set apiece. Missouri was down 24-19, but a 5-0 run led by Leketor Member-Meneh and Omazic sent the set into extra points.
Outstanding diving digs by Riley Sents kept the set alive for the Tigers, but both times Missouri got a point, the Tigers responded with a service error. Member-Meneh’s service error at 30-30 gave Nebraska the lead. Missouri fended off seven set points but was unable to fight off an eighth. The Cornhuskers ended the thrilling third set with a block, one of 13 blocks they would have in the match, to take the set 32-30 and match lead.
“Nebraska fought back in set two and then that was as good as volleyball as you’ll see by two teams in set three,” Taylor said. “I truly believe whoever won that third set was going to win the match. It was such an emotional set and Nebraska being able to carry that momentum into set four was the difference maker.”
The third set was the Tigers’ chance to take a commanding 2-1 set lead, but Missouri was unable to close out a crazy third set that saw 11 ties and five lead changes. This was a trend that could be seen throughout the season. Missouri lost close competitive extra point sets in its losses to Hawaii, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Florida this season. The inability to take the set put Missouri in a 2-1 hole. And the fourth set did not go well.
The Tigers found themselves down 10-5 early because of seven attacking errors that had Missouri hitting -.133 at the start. This slow start cost Missouri the set, as Nebraska held on for a convincing 25-18 fourth set victory. The Tigers’ 39 total errors ruined their chance of advancing to the Sweet 16.
“We’re all grateful to be able to be a part of tonight’s match and we have to use this as motivation going into next spring,” Taylor said. “I really hope this motivates our team, rather than bringing us down. I’m going to make sure that it brings them up and we build off of this.”
Andrea Fuentes had a good individual night, though. Fuentes finished the match with 51 assists, 13 digs, two kills and two total blocks. Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana recorded 15 kills on .400 hitting.
The loss meant Missouri finished the season 22-8. It was Missouri’s 13th 20-plus win season and fifth straight. Five straight 20-plus win seasons is the longest streak in school history. It was also the fifth straight season the Tigers advanced to at least the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Despite the loss, Missouri finished the season with a .302 team hitting percentage. It was only the Tigers’ second season to average above .300, the other being in 2013 with .356. Deberg finished the season with 524 kills, the most in a single season in program history.
One positive for the Tigers is that their top seven scorers will be returning. Deberg, Omazic, Member-Meneh and Hollingsworth-Santana, Missouri’s top four scorers, will all return for their senior season in 2020. The amount of offensive firepower coming back should make Missouri a legitimate contender for a national host seed in next year’s NCAA Tournament.