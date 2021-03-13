Missouri baseball split its doubleheader with Illinois State on Saturday, losing the first game 10-1 and winning the second 12-2.
In his afternoon start, Zach Hise built on a trend that has developed all year. The freshman threw three strong innings for Missouri but started to break down quickly. After one time through the lineup, Illinois State batters had Hise’s number. Hise, who fell to 0-3 with the loss, gave up three runs in the fourth via two home runs.
His relievers didn’t fare any better.
Trae Robertson, Tommy Springer and Brenner Maloney couldn’t manage to get through the fifth put together, but they each allowed a run to push the Redbirds’ lead to 6-0 by the sixth inning.
Holden Phelps came in for the last four outs and had perhaps the most disastrous outing on the staff. Phelps allowed six hits in his 1⅓ inings, leading to four runs, all of them earned.
Illinois State’s 10 runs were the second most it has scored in 12 games, and the total was well above its season average of 3.5.
Missouri just avoided being shut out with a seventh inning solo-shot from Torin Montgomery. The home run, which made the score 10-1, was one of only four hits from the stagnant Tigers offense.
Illinois State starter Jordan Lussier threw all seven innings but wasn’t overpowering. Lussier struck out one Missouri hitter and relied on his defense for the outs, earning eight of them on the ground and 11 in the air.
Missouri’s offense got some of those batted balls to fall in the second game, exploding for 12 runs on 14 hits in seven innings. Five Tigers had multi-hit evenings and Mark Vierling and Brandt Belk had three hits apiece in the nightcap.
Mike Coletta seems to have broken out of his slump over his past two games. The catcher started off the season 2 for 24, but hit safely once Friday and twice in Saturday’s night game. He and Battle product Tre Morris have been splitting catching duties, but Coletta may see more time with an increase in offensive production.
In Game 2, Seth Halvorsen did what pitchers in the first game failed to do. The 6-foot-2 righty picked up his second win of the year after going five innings. The Redbirds scored just one run on Halvorsen on a passed ball.
The only other blots on Halvorsen’s line were the six walks he issued. While Halvorsen isn’t credited with any earned runs, if he hadn’t given up a walk in the fifth inning, his shutout would likely have survived.
The Tigers have just one more game before their Southeastern Conference opener on the road against 10-2 Kentucky. Missouri has given peeks of success on the mound and at the plate, like Saturday night, but right now there are more questions than answers on both offense and defense. More often Missouri looks like the team that played Saturday afternoon.