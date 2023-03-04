Missouri wrestling finished Day 1 of the Big 12 Championships on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in first place with a score of 135 points. Iowa State and Oklahoma State follow the Tigers with scores of 112 and 102.5, respectively. Missouri is looking to defend its 2022 Big 12 Team Championship, which it won with 131.5 points.
The Tigers are sending six wrestlers to the championship round: Noah Surtin (125 pounds), Allan Hart (141), Brock Mauller (149), Keegan O’Toole (165), Peyton Mocco (174) and Rocky Elam (197).
In the semifinal round, sixth-seed Hart clinched his second fall victory of the day with 51 seconds remaining in the third period against Oklahoma’s No. 2 Mosha Schwartz.
Top-seeded Brock Mauller and Peyton Mocco will both compete in the championship round of their respective weight classes. Mauller knocked off Oklahoma State’s No. 5-seeded Victor Voinovich with a 7-1 decision, while Mocco won 6-5 against No. 5 Tate Picklo of Oklahoma.
No. 2-seeded O’Toole made it look easy all day, picking up his final win with an 8-3 decision victory over No. 3 Michael Caliendo III of North Dakota State. He earned a 12-2 major decision win in the quarterfinals and a fall victory in the first round.
O’Toole will get a chance at redemption in the championship, as he will face top-ranked David Carr for the second time this season. Carr defeated O’Toole 6-2 in the final dual of the regular season Feb. 15 at the Hearnes Center.
Surtin finished his day with a 5-3 victory over Oklahoma’s No. 4 Joey Prata.
Second-ranked Rocky Elam rounds out the Tigers’ championship qualifiers. He defeated Iowa State’s Yonger Bastida 6-0. Rocky Elam finishes the season 2-0 against Bastida. His first victory over the Cyclones wrestler came in the home dual against Iowa State, which he won 4-0.
Third-ranked Zach Elam (285) and fourth-ranked Colton Hawks (184) will both be competing in the semifinal consolation matches of their respective weight classes. If they claim victories in their bouts, they will advance to the third-place matches.
Tigers capitalize in quarterfinals
After the quarterfinal matches, Missouri led the Big 12 with a team score of 87.5. Nine of 10 Tigers advanced to the semifinal matches.
Two overtime bouts highlighted the quarterfinals for Missouri. In the first match, Connor Brown (133) picked up a 6-4 victory over Air Force’s No. 4-seeded Cody Phippen after a takedown in the first round of sudden death.
The second of the two overtime matches saw No. 3-seeded Jarrett Jacques (157) fall 3-2 to Wyoming’s No. 6 Jacob Wright.
Missouri picked up two fall victories in the quarterfinals. The first came in Mocco’s match, where he completed the pin with 1 minute, 32 seconds remaining in the first period against West Virginia’s Scott Joll.
Rocky Elam earned his first fall victory of the season. The sophomore defeated Northern Colorado’s Xavier Vasquez with 20 seconds remaining in the second period.
Surtin and O’Toole were the final Tigers to receive bonus-point victories in the quarterfinals. They downed two South Dakota State wrestlers, with Surtin defeating Tanner Jordan 13-2 and O’Toole beating Tanner Cook 12-2.
Tigers go undefeated in prelim matches
Surtin, O’Toole and Hawks all claimed fall victories in their opening bouts. Hart received a technical fall victory in his first match after a 16-0 first period. He completed the win with a near fall, which awarded him four points.
Every other Missouri wrestler won by decision. Mocco was the closest to a major victory, but Iowa State’s Julien Broderson held back Mocco’s takedown attempts in the final period, ending the match 14-4.
Both Rocky and Zach Elam earned a first-round bye.
Competition in the Big 12 Championships resumes at noon Sunday at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The third- and fifth-place matches are set to begin at 1:30 p.m., and the championship matches are scheduled for 8 p.m.
Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu