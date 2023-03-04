Keegan O'Toole (copy)

Keegan O’Toole

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri wrestling finished Day 1 of the Big 12 Championships on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in first place with a score of 135 points. Iowa State and Oklahoma State follow the Tigers with scores of 112 and 102.5, respectively. Missouri is looking to defend its 2022 Big 12 Team Championship, which it won with 131.5 points.

The Tigers are sending six wrestlers to the championship round: Noah Surtin (125 pounds), Allan Hart (141), Brock Mauller (149), Keegan O’Toole (165), Peyton Mocco (174) and Rocky Elam (197).

Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu

  • Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

