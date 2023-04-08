Missouri baseball allowed seven hits and made two errors in its 5-0 loss to No. 4 Vanderbilt in the series finale Saturday at Taylor Stadium, which clinched the series for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt (26-6, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) jumped in front early. Right fielder RJ Schreck hit a solo home run to put the visitors on the board three batters into the game.

