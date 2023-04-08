Missouri baseball allowed seven hits and made two errors in its 5-0 loss to No. 4 Vanderbilt in the series finale Saturday at Taylor Stadium, which clinched the series for the Commodores.
Vanderbilt (26-6, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) jumped in front early. Right fielder RJ Schreck hit a solo home run to put the visitors on the board three batters into the game.
The Tigers held their own defensively until the sixth inning, when Schreck reached second base on an error in right field to start the inning. Two batters later, RJ Austin brought Schreck home with an RBI single up the middle.
The Commodores extended their lead in the seventh inning. Schreck tallied his second RBI of the game with a single to score Enrique Bradfield Jr. Austin continued the inning with a two-run double to make the score 5-0.
Right-hander Chandler Murphy started on the mound for the Tigers. The senior struck out five batters and gave up five runs — four earned — on five hits and four walks over 6⅓ innings of work.
"I thought he (Murphy) was very good," MU coach Steve Bieser said. "I thought he had a strong performance on the mound and, when you watched him, it really didn't seem like he gave up five runs."
Missouri (20-11, 4-8) finished the game with five hits. Carlos Peña, Dalton Bargo, Trevor Austin, Tre Morris and Matt Garcia each recorded a hit for the Tigers.
On a warm and sunny day at Taylor Stadium, 2,389 fans watched the Tigers fall for the third straight conference series. MU had managed to break its two-series sweep streak with walk-off 5-4 win against the fourth-ranked Commodores on Friday night, when Matt Garcia delivered a two-run single in the ninth inning to secure the win, but Saturday's decider proved a comfortable affair for the visitors.
"The environment today gave us a lot of energy," Bieser said. "When you have a lot of fans at the game, players sometimes feel pressure to play very well, and you can really hurt yourself there, and that is exactly what happened."
After losing the series against Vanderbilt, the Tigers look to get back on track when they travel to Springfield to face Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.