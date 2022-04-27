Missouri track and field announced the signing of international jumper Petar Canak on Wednesday. Hailing from Novi Sad, Serbia, the 19-year-old's last competition came in the men's outdoor long jump in the European U-20 Championships 2021, where he placed 12th.
According to World Athletics, Canak's personal bests in the long jump are 24 feet, 5¾ inches outdoor and 23-3 indoor. He also competes in the triple jump with PRs of 48-1¾ outdoor and 47-3 indoor.
Canak's long jump PR in July 2021 is his only marked improvement following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the other three were accomplished prior to February 2020.