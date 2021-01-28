Zoe Cross, one of Missouri soccer's most experienced players, launched her professional career Thursday when she joined Lewes FC, a club in her native England.
Cross, a midfielder, made 38 appearances for the Tigers over four seasons, scoring one goal and adding six assists over the course of her career. She grew up in Pease Pottage, England, and represented her country at the U-17, U-19 and U-20 levels.
Lewes plays in England's FA Women's Championship, the country's second-tier professional league. The club is currently in seventh place out of 11 teams. The season runs from September to May.
Cross finished her college career with Missouri's truncated fall 2020 season, starting all nine games and scoring her lone collegiate goal in a 2-1 loss at Tennessee on Oct. 9. As a redshirt junior, she still had eligibility remaining, but she chose to leave MU after graduating in December.
Cross' most notable international experience came in 2018, when she made England's U-20 World Cup roster and missed the start of Missouri's season to attend the tournament in France. She did not see any playing time in the tournament, but England captured the bronze medal.
Upon returning to Columbia, Cross suffered a torn ACL in her first game back with the Tigers, cutting her season short and causing her to take a medical redshirt. She returned to play in nine games in 2019 before becoming a regular starter in 2020.
After a shortened conference-only fall schedule, Missouri is expected to return to the field this spring for a slate of nonconference games. The team's schedule has not yet been announced.