Missouri soccer released its 2022 schedule, which will be the second season under head coach Stefanie Golan. The 19-game slate includes two exhibitions, 10 conference games and one Border War clash.
MU and Kansas will face off Sept. 4 in MU's penultimate game before its conference slate. The two teams last played April 17, 2021, with MU running out a 1-0 winner.
Missouri opens SEC play against Auburn on Sept. 16 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. The Tigers also host Vanderbilt (Sept. 25), Mississippi State (Sept. 30), Florida (Oct. 9) and Kentucky (Oct. 20) during the league's regular season.
Golan's team's first conference road game is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face LSU on Sept. 22. It will also travel to Tennessee (Oct. 6), Georgia (Oct. 14), Texas A&M (Oct. 23) and — to close its regular season — 2021 national-championship quarterfinalist South Carolina (Oct. 27).
In total, MU has a 19-game schedule mapped out for the upcoming season. It will open its schedule with a pair of exhibition matches — first at home against Memphis on Aug. 7, the other at Kent State on Aug 13.
The regular season begins with an in-state matchup against SEMO on Aug. 18 at home, the first of a three-game home stand that also includes visits from Ohio State (Aug. 21) and Southern Illinois (Aug. 25). North Carolina also will visit Columbia on Sept. 1.
MU's road nonconference games will take place Aug. 28 and Sept. 8 against Omaha and Illinois, respectively.
Golan and Missouri went 7-10 in 2021, her first season with the team. In conference play, MU went 3-7 and fell short of a berth to the SEC Tournament.