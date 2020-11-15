Missouri soccer beat Florida in the SEC Tournament on Sunday.

The Tigers made their debut in the tournament beating the Gators 2-1.

Florida came looking for revenge against Missouri, having played the Tigers last Sunday and losing 5-2. 

Macy Trujillo was the first scorer of the game, shooting on an open goal in the first half of the match. 

Florida came back to tie the game with a shot by Cassidy Lindley.

The Tigers finally sealed the win with a goal from Bella Alessi.

MU will face off against South Carolina in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Tigers lost 4-1 to the Gamecocks to start the regular season.

