Missouri soccer propelled past rival Kansas 1-0 in its regular season finale Saturday at Walton Stadium in Columbia, with a 65th-minute own goal from the Jayhawks proving the difference.
The Tigers’ (5-5-3) Julissa Cisneros whipped in a free kick from the left side of the attacking third, and a miscommunication in the Jayhawks’ back line resulted in a KU defender accidentally heading the ball into her own net. MU then held on for the remainder of the second half for a win in its first game since March 28.
Missouri was the winning team in what was a fairly even match, as Kansas only outshot MU 12-11 and 5-3 in shots on goal. Missouri’s Macy Trujillo had five of those shots, two of which came on goal. The rivalry made for a chippy game with each team garnering 11 fouls and combining for three yellow cards, two from Kansas and one from Missouri.
The match was the Tigers’ last of the season as the Southeastern Conference Tournament was previously held in November. Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for April 10, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Jayhawks’ program.
Missouri track has two winners in Day 2 of War Eagle Invitiational
Missouri track and field took home two first-place medals and four runner-up finishes in Day 2 of the War Eagle Invitational in Auburn, Alabama.
One Missouri athlete each on the men’s and women’s sides won their events. For the men, redshirt sophomore Chris Conrad won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:49.25, 1.25 seconds ahead of second-placed Jose Penalver of Samford.
On the women’s side, sophomore Arianna Fisher leapt 42 feet, 1½ inches to win the triple jump, topping an all-Missouri podium with runner-up Euphenie Andre (41 feet, 11¼ inches) and third-place Mara Hausler (41 feet, 9¾ inches).
A pair of field events and a new personal best featured in the Tigers’ three other second-place finishes of Day 2. Junior Morgan O’Neal had her personal-best time in the women’s 400-meter hurdles as she crossed the line in 59.28 seconds, just off-pace of winner Tylar Colbert of Auburn’s time of 58.87. Junior Mitch Weber snagged second in the men’s discus with a toss of 191 feet, 9 inches, while graduate student Emily Stauffer’s hurl of 51 feet, 6¼ inches in the women’s shot put earned her second, as well.
The Tigers compete again next weekend at the three-day Drake Relays, which begin Thursday and end Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Hickman track and field competes at Licklider Relays
The Kewpies boys and girls varsity track teams traveled to Jefferson City on Saturday to compete in the 61st annual Licklider Relays and found themselves with 27 top-10 finishes, 21 top-5 finishes and six first-place finishers.
Senior Devin Turner finished first in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.39 seconds, and three boys relay teams took home the top spot, with the 4x200, 4x800 and distance medley relay teams winning with times of 1:29.53, 8:19.35, and 10:59.41, respectively. Senior Edward Nelson Jr. also set a personal record with a top finish in the 110-meter hurdles at 14.69 after finishing sixth in preliminaries.
Junior Owen McNally also finished with a PR in the high jump, taking a first place finish and a jump of 6 feet, three inches.
Tolton girls soccer combines for 12 goals in two games at Moberly Tournament
Tolton Catholic girls soccer won both of its games Saturday at the Moberly Tournament, routing Chillicothe 6-0 and getting a late winner to prevail in a wild 6-5 game against Winfield.
Macie Parmer and Kenzie Serio each scored twice in the Trailblazers’ (5-3) opening match against Chillicothe, where Tolton scored four times in the first half en route to an easy win. Parmer notched her first goal two minutes after the opening kickoff, then Lainey Maddix doubled up the score with a goal in the fourth minute.
Parmer and Serio added goals before halftime, and Serio and Adelaide Devine contributed goals after the break to complete the drubbing. But Game 2 against Winfield was far from smooth sailing.
Grace Farnan scored in the opening two minutes to give Tolton an early goal, but a wild sequence of goals led to the Trailblazers and Warriors being level at 5-5 with less than a minute left. But Anna Wells was the hero for Tolton as she scored with 20 seconds left, clinching the victory and securing it a Saturday sweep.
Tolton plays next against Bishop DuBourg at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Rock Bridge falls to Union in Helias Shootout
Bruins girls soccer lost 2-1 to Union on Saturday.
Maliyah Minor and Emily Gaebe scored goals for Union and Jordyn Kempf scored the lone goal for Rock Bridge.