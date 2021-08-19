For the second time in program history, a new Missouri soccer coach began their official Tigers tenure with a defeat.
Stefanie Golan’s team was unable to get a foothold in her Missouri coaching debut and the season opener against Illinois. The Tigers fell 4-0 to an Illini team that controlled the midfield throughout a muggy evening.
Golan is the second coach in program history. She was hired following Bryan Blitz’s retirement.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time,” Golan said. “We tell this group every single day they’re capable of more than they know they are, so we’re just going to keep trying to find answers.”
Illinois got the scoring started at 30:01, as freshman Abby Lynch scored her first collegiate goal. She reached fellow freshman Sydney Stephens’ through ball in front of Missouri’s Caroline Lyman and finished calmly to goalkeeper Isabella Alessio’s left.
The Illini finished the half with 60% of the possession, with 42% of that coming in the attacking third. Missouri was outshot in the first half 9-3.
The second half was unkind to the Tigers.
Two goals came in the 54th minute for Illinois. The first came through Kendra Pasquale, who stole the ball from Ashlyn Mills on the press and found the right corner. Only moments later, Makena Silber found Hope Breslin, and Breslin finished with a shot that came off Alessio’s fingertips.
The two goals were separated by 22 seconds.
“We were disorganized in the back,” Golan said. “Our individual defending was poor… We’ve got to just clean some things up.”
It was a different performance than the one she saw her team put in against No. 16 Oklahoma State in a 1-0 preseason victory. She said they were more organized than they were against Illinois.
“Today, we weren’t (as organized),” Golan said. “It took us going down a couple of goals before we finally started trying to compete.”
On the rare occasions when the Tigers found themselves in the attacking third, they were unable to find the final pass to give them a chance at goal.
Golan said that the team has not focused on the attack in the time they have been together, but have been working on winning the ball back and moving forward.
“We’ve focused on transitioning from defending to attacking,” Golan said. “We have not worked on our attacking movement or attacking shape because if we can’t get the ball back, it’s not gonna matter.”
Missouri was unable to get any sort of momentum throughout the evening. The Tigers were prone to poor giveaways and a largely unorganized defense. Misplaced passes and stray balls going out for throw-ins were commonplace in the moments when Missouri held possession.
Illinois capitalized on that again in the 79th minute. The Illini put together a series of passes before sending it through to Maeve Jones, who put in a nice finish into the far corner for her first collegiate goal.
Illinois finished the match with 56% of the possession, with 58% of that coming in Missouri’s half. The Illini fired off 15 shots compared to the Tigers’ seven, with four of Illinois’ shots on target.
Golan was far from pleased with her team’s performance, but said she knows they can be much better than they showed.
“I want them to be pissed off,” Golan said. “We need to compete harder than we did across the board today.”
The Tigers have a quick turnaround, with their next game coming Sunday at home against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers won their first match of the season 3-0 against Western Illinois on Thursday.
Golan said they’re still working on finding the right players for the back four, otherwise the Tigers are in for “a really long season.”
“We’ve got to find the chemistry amongst the right players and just try to improve a little bit each time out,” she said. “We have another opportunity against another Big Ten on Sunday in Nebraska, and we’ve got two days to fix some pieces.”