Missouri soccer applied pressure on South Carolina in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals but fell short of a comeback win.
South Carolina won its second game against Missouri this season and ended the Tigers’ season in a 3-2 decision Tuesday.
Missouri earned a bye in the first round and won in the second, moving it up to play South Carolina, which had a double bye in the tournament. The Gamecocks last played over two weeks ago, against Tennessee on Nov. 6.
The Gamecocks came out strong against the Tigers, with Lauren Chang scoring her first goal of the season. Sutton Jones followed her teammate by netting South Carolina’s second goal of the game.
Catherine Barry scored South Carolina’s third goal early in the second half, giving the Gamecocks a 3-0 lead. But from there, Missouri made things interesting.
The Tigers had five shots in the first 10 minutes, with two of them on goal.
Bella Alessi scored seconds after the Gamecocks’ third goal in the upper-right corner of the net within the 18-yard box.
Following Alessi’s goal, Julissa Cisneros got past two defenders for Missouri’s second goal of the game to make it 3-2. Cisneros’ strike was the 18th goal in her career.
The Tigers battled it out to the bitter end, keeping up with the Gamecocks throughout the second half. Both teams had six shots on goal and 11 fouls in the aggressive match. Nonetheless, time ran out for Missouri and denied it a chance at the tournament semifinals.
Missouri goalkeeper Isabella Alessio made three saves during the game, while Heather Hinz, the South Carolina keeper, made four.
Missouri had to face multiple challenges this season, including having two games canceled because of COVID-19: the first game of its season against Florida and a later game against Georgia.
While Florida was rescheduled a week before the SEC Tournament, the team missed out on playing Georgia because of it being too late in the season for a reschedule.
South Carolina moves on to play in the semifinals against No. 1 Arkansas on Thursday.