Missouri soccer coach Stefanie Golan had a debut to forget Thursday night.
The Tigers succumbed to a humbling 4-0 defeat at the hands of Illinois at home, leaving the team unorganized in defense and lacking a true identity.
Golan said that it was a priority to fix the issues ahead of Sunday's match against Nebraska.
"There's a lot of things that have to get better very quickly or it can be a really long season," Golan said following the loss. "As a staff, we're not gonna sleep much tonight because we have to turn this thing around."
The Tigers have the opportunity to begin that turnaround against the Cornhuskers. As Missouri struggled to get a foothold in its match against Illinois, Nebraska dominated Western Illinois in a 3-0 season-opening win at home.
The Cornhuskers won their match off a brace from Reagan Raabe and a goal from Allison Napora. Nebraska finished last season 2-5-3, including a 0-0 draw with Golan's Minnesota to open the season. Golan's side was supposed to face the Cornhuskers again in the Big Ten Tournament, but the match was declared a no-contest due to health and safety protocols.
Golan went 6-2-2 against Nebraska in her time as the Golden Gophers' boss. The Cornhuskers, however, lead the all-time series with Missouri 19-3.
Missouri and Nebraska haven't met since 2017, when the Cornhuskers won 3-0.
Both teams won their preseason matches. Nebraska defeated South Dakota and North Dakota State 5-0 and 8-0, respectively, whereas Missouri beat Sam Houston State and No. 16 Oklahoma State 4-1 and 1-0, respectively.
Raabe, Dakota Chan and Elaanor Dale were all on the Big Ten Preseason Watch List for the Cornhuskers and played a part in their 3-0 season-opening win. The trio is likely to play a big part in the match against the Tigers on Sunday.
Missouri had four players on the SEC Preseason Watchlist: Cassidy Nurnberger, Julissa Cisneros, Milena Fischer and Ashlyn Mills. All four started in the loss to Illinois.
This will be the second of five home matches to start the season for the Tigers. The next three are against Indiana State, Miami and Notre Dame. Nebraska begins a three-match road stretch against Missouri, with the next two matches being at Baylor and Oklahoma.
The game starts at 3 p.m. Sunday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium and can be streamed live at SEC Network.