Due to COVID-19 cases within the Georgia program, the Missouri soccer game against the Bulldogs on Friday has been canceled.
Since the regular season is scheduled to end this weekend, the game will not be made up.
Friday's cancellation marks the second Missouri game this season that was impacted because of COVID. The Tigers' season opener against Florida was postponed because of positive cases in the Gator program, and will be made up at 1 p.m. Sunday in Columbia.
After this weekend's conclusion of the regular season, the SEC Tournament will begin Nov. 13 in Orange Beach, Alabama.